Isgec Heavy Engineering bags order from Russian firm

New Delhi, Jul 20: Isgec Heavy Engineering Ltd on Tuesday said it has bagged an order from a Russia-based company.

“This order has been received from one of the world’s most prominent soda ash manufacturing companies based in Russia,” the company said in a BSE filing.

The order is for two sets of carbonation columns, one set of gas scrubber columns, and one set of distillation columns, it added. Isgec has supplied carbonation columns to this company earlier also.

The broad scope of the order includes casting, machining, hydro testing and painting, it said.

Isgec is a diversified heavy engineering company engaged in manufacturing and project businesses with an extensive global presence. (PTI)