Iranian Embassy in New Delhi lowers its flag to half-mast after death of President Raisi in chopper crash

New Delhi , May 20 : The Iranian Embassy in New Delhi has lowered its flag to half-mast following the tragic deaths of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, the Foreign Minister, and other high-ranking officials in a helicopter crash.

The helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, and his accompanying delegation crashed on Sunday in the Dizmar forest, nestled between the cities of Varzaqan and Jolfa in East Azarbaijan Province, state media Press TV reported today.

The Iranian President was returning to Iran following a visit to Azerbaijan when his helicopter came down in bad weather conditions on Sunday afternoon.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the demise of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in a fatal helicopter crash.

In a post on social media platform X, PM Modi acknowledges Raisi’s contribution in strengthening the India-Iran bilateral relationship.

“Deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic demise of Dr. Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran. His contribution to strengthening the India-Iran bilateral relationship will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family and the people of Iran. India stands with Iran in this time of sorrow,” PM Modi tweeted.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar condoled the deaths of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian died in a helicopter crash in the country’s mountainous northwest region.

The aircraft, which also carried other officials, had disappeared in the mountains of northwestern Iran. Jaishankar recalled his meetings with Raisi and Amir-Abdillahian, held in January this year, and said that he is “deeply shocked.”

“Deeply shocked to hear of the passing away of Iran’s President Dr Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister H. Amir-Abdollahian, in the helicopter crash. Recall my many meetings with them, most recently in January 2024. Our condolences to their families. We stand with the people of Iran at time of this tragedy,” Jaishankar said in a post shared on social media platform X.

Following the deaths of the Iranian President and other officials, world leaders offered their condolences on Monday to Raisi, the Iranian Foreign Minister, and other officials who were on board.

Former Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif Khansari also posted a message of condolences and expressed his condolences on the “martyrdom” of his successor, Hossein Amirabdollahian, along with President Raisi.

Zarif described Amirabdollahian as “my dear brother”, and in a post shared on Instagram, Zarif wrote that the news of the accident was “painful.”

“I wish God’s pleasure for the martyrs, peace and patience for the survivors, and solidarity and progress for the Iranian people,” he said. (Agencies)