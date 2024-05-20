Lok Sabha Elections | Ladakh PC Records Over 21.87 % Voter Turnout Till 11:00 AM

SRINAGAR, MAY 20: With polling underway in the fifth phase across Ladakh Parliamentary Constituency, voters are turning out in large numbers to cast their votes.

According to reports issued by the Chief Electoral Officer, Ladakh, 21.87 per cent votes have been polled in Ladakh PC upto 11:00 am.

The three candidates contesting in Ladakh are Tashi Gyalson from BJP, Tsering Namgyal from Congress, and an Independent candidate, Haji Hanifa Jan, backed by rebels from the National Conference (NC) and Congress.

Although the INDIA bloc alliance had designated the Ladakh seat to Congress, internal rebellion has undermined the agreement.

The BJP won this seat in 2014 and 2019.

In 2014, BJP candidate Thupstan Chhewang won in a four-way race. In 2019, BJP candidate Jamyang Tsering Namgayal won among four candidates, including Rigzin Spalbar from Congress and independents Sajjad Kargili and Haji Asgar Ali Karbalai from Kargil.