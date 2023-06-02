IPS Vikramjit Singh Nominated Chairperson J&K And Ladakh Finance Corporation For 3 Years

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has appointed Vikramjit Singh, IPS, as Chairman, Jammu and Kashmir & Ladakh Finance Corporation for a period of three years.

The order reads, In exercise of powers vested in the Government of Jammu and Kashmir under Section 15(1) of the State Finance Corporation Act, 1951, Shri Vikramjit Singh, IPS Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Industries and Commerce Department is hereby nominated as Chairman, Jammu and Kashmir & Ladakh Finance Corporationas Chairman, Jammu and Kashmir & Ladakh Finance Corporation (JKLFC) in place of Shri Prashant Goyal, IAS, for a period not exceeding three years or till further orders.

