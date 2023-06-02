How To Build an International Career of an Athlete?

Sports have become one of the brightest trends of the 21st century. Abroad, sports became a trend earlier and began to develop much more rapidly. Despite the active promotion of this trend in the masses, athletes still face the problem of training professionals, getting sports education and further career development.

We will tell you why you should not abandon your dreams of a sports career, where you can get new experience and what opportunities there are for young athletes from CIS countries abroad.

WHY DO ATHLETES NEED FOREIGN EXPERIENCE?

Firstly, it is the work according to completely different methods, which have been repeatedly tested in practice and demonstrate decent results. It is training under the guidance of experienced foreign coaches, getting new knowledge and reaching a new level. In addition, sports education in accredited educational institutions abroad means training in schools equipped with the latest technology. Finally, new acquaintances and contacts in the sports industry will open even more prospects for further development.

Age is a well-known fact of life in sports. The earlier we start planning and preparing a child for competition, the more opportunities and prospects open up for them. In addition, most sports universities focus on narrow specializations. So, now a child has the opportunity to try himself in different sports and choose the one where he will have the best performance and where he would like to develop in the future.

OPPORTUNITIES FOR YOUNG ATHLETES ABROAD

Overseas educational institutions have a very flexible system of education to meet almost any athlete’s needs. All programs are divided into 3 main types, depending on their length:

Year-round vacation programs: “Language+Sport” – foreign language and sports studies (duration from 1 week, short-term);

Training at a foreign sports school in order to build a sports career in your country (from 1 year, medium term);

Obtaining secondary education in a foreign sports school with the further admission to the university and building an international career in sports (long-term).

Thus, students and their parents have the opportunity to get acquainted with the programs more closely during the short-term training and to determine for themselves the path of further development.

These programs are suitable if you:

You want your child to travel and spend time with benefit during the vacations. Sports camps abroad are a great alternative to classic tourism; You want your child to learn and practice a foreign language; Are you planning to send a child to study in another country. In this case, he gets a unique opportunity to get used to independent life abroad, starting with short-term programs and avoiding the psychological and cultural shock; you want your child to reach new heights in sports.

THE MOST IMPORTANT QUESTION FOR A PARENT

Why is it worth letting your child go on a long-distance voyage? Making a decision in favor of educating your child abroad is not easy. In addition to the financial cost, a psychological factor plays a major role here: an unfamiliar culture, distance from home, and safety.

The main difference between foreign sports schools is the focus on the students’ all-round development. Academic activities and training are distributed in the curriculum in a 50/50 ratio, so sports have no negative impact on overall performance.

It is important to remember that an international experience not only offers prospects for a future sports career at home and abroad, but also teaches the child independence and responsibility.

Look at the result: what will the child get at the output after studying in a foreign sports school? First and foremost – a unique experience that will be taken over by famous guest coaches. Lessons in the best conditions will unambiguously contribute to the development of athletic potential.

WHERE CAN YOU REALIZE THESE OPPORTUNITIES?

Tennis, American soccer, and golf are the most popular, promising, and frequently chosen among international students. Remarkably, American students make up only 40 percent of the total student body, with the remaining 60 percent coming from more than 18 countries. These figures indicate that the child will be surrounded by English language and peers from other countries. This will both improve conversational English and broaden his horizons.

WHAT DO YOU NEED TO HAVE TO GET INTO A SPORTS SCHOOL?

The admission committee primarily looks at academic performance, that is, students’ grades in general subjects.

To demonstrate their desire to learn, students must submit a letter of motivation and letters of recommendation from their high school teachers.

Athletic performance is not as important in the admissions process; it is much more important to have sufficient motivation and discipline, and a willingness to devote a lot of time to sports. For those students who need extra help while studying, https://dohomeworkfor.me/ offers a range of services that can help them get the most out of their college duties.

WHY IS THE INVESTMENT IN YOUR FUTURE WORTH IT?

Once again, let us answer the question of why parents of aspiring athletes should consider getting their children an international education: