J&K Has Been A Major Center Of Indian System Of Medicine Since Ancient Times: LG Sinha

Srinagar, Jun 2: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha addressed a Consultative meeting on “Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission – Heal in India, Heal by India,” organized by National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (ISM), Ministry of AYUSH, today at University of Kashmir.

Addressing the gathering of health professionals and practitioners of ISM from across the country, the Lt Governor reiterated the commitment of the J&K Government to making the UT a hub of medical and wellness tourism and to contribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Heal in India’ and ‘Heal by India’.

He said the deliberations during this important meeting will build a solid framework for exchange of ideas to promote ISM and implementation of two important components of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission – Healthcare Professional Registry and Healthcare Facility Registry in the UT.

“J&K has been a major center of the Indian system of medicine since ancient times and according to Kalhana’s Rajtarangini, a well developed Ayurveda hospital was functional those days. Kalhana wrote that J&K had flourishing Ayurvedic drug manufacturing units and Ayurvedic pharmacies,” said the Lt Governor.

With such a rich legacy, we are committed for investment and innovation in AYUSH and to strengthen the traditional system of medicines. It has tremendous growth potential and J&K bestowed with nature’s bounty and rich medicinal plants will promote startups and business units in AYUSH, he added.

He said the world has recognized the Indian System of Medicine as the oldest, effective and scientific health system for prevention and cure. Now the time has come to connect the new generation with this heritage and rich legacy to fulfil the vision of One Earth, One Health, he added.

At the consultative meet, the Lt Governor shared the efforts to strengthen the basic health infrastructure, promote medical tourism in the J&K UT and provide the people with access to world class, affordable and quality healthcare services.

Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, the Ministry of AYUSH and J&K administration are working together with the vision of ‘One Earth, One Health’ to serve the global community through integrated and ancient Indian System of medicine, he said.

Jammu Kashmir is fully prepared to become an important centre of AYUSH and ‘Heal in India’ campaign, which will not only promote medical tourism in the Union Territory, but also create immense business and employment opportunities in the healthcare sector, added the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor also highlighted several milestones achieved in the AYUSH sector of J&K UT.

Ayurvedic Medical College and Hospital at Akhnoor, Unani Medical College and Hospital at Ganderbal and upgradation of 442 AYUSH Dispensaries have been done for the well-being of the people. Five 50-Bedded Integrated AYUSH Hospitals in Districts of Kulgam, Kathua, Kupwara, Kishtwar and Samba have been approved by Ministry of AYUSH under National AYUSH Mission to strengthen AYUSH secondary healthcare in the UT of J&K, he said.

In order to promote Medical Tourism in UT, 6 Specialized AYUSH Wellness Centres at famous tourist places-Pahalgam, Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Patnitop, Katra and Golf Course Jammu and Srinagar have been approved, out of which three centres have been made operational, he further added.

India is home to the world’s oldest medical systems. It is not limited to treatment only. It is a science of understanding life and wellbeing in a holistic manner. Through Yoga and Ayush Centres, it is our endeavour to spread the vision and benefits of Ayurveda to all sections of the society, observed the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor also shared valuable suggestions for integrating local health traditions with the mainstream of Ayurveda by promoting People’s Science preserved for centuries and transcribing the rich and diverse Indian medicine knowledge in simple language for the new generation.

It is also necessary to understand the roots of the traditional system to establish harmony between the Registry of Professionals and the Registry of Facility and all other disciplines of medicine, he added.

Vaidya Jayant Deopujari, Chairman National Commission for Indian System of Medicine and Prof. (Vaidya) Rakesh Sharma, President, Board of Ethics and Registration, also spoke on the occasion and threw light on the key features of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission and the aims and objectives of consultative meeting.

Prof. Nilofer Khan, Vice Chancellor, Kashmir University; Bhupinder Kumar, Secretary, Health & Medical Education Department; Ayushi Sudan, State Mission Director, Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission; senior officials from National Health Authority, ISM and UT Administration; HoDs and scores of health professionals and Ayurvedacharya were present.