IOCL launches Baisakhi Bonanza for customers

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 12: India Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) today launched Baisakhi bonanza for its customers across the UT of Jammu and Kashmir.

The new scheme launched today will be available for the customers from April 12, 2022 to May 31, 2022 at all the India Oil retail outlets of Jammu city.

The scheme was today launched by the Executive Director & State Head, Punjab office in presence of Piyush Mittal, Chief General Manager (RS), PSO; Anant Kumar Divisional Retail Sales Head Jammu; Rakesh Roshan Senior Manager (RS) and Pratiush Baboria Assistant Manager (RS), at India Oil Petrol PumpM/S Aar Pee Auto Aids, Satwari.

Various prizes include – one motor bike ( Ist prize), two scooters ( 2nd and 3rd prizes), and various other gifts for the lucky draw winners. The programme was concluded by Rahul Gupta, retail outlet dealer, describing the benefits and surprises which customers can get by refueling the vehicles through the Indian Oil Petrol Pumps of the Jammu city.