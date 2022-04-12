Vardhaman Jewellers launch Nazrana Jewellery as Baisakhi Festival bonanza

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 12: Shri Vardhaman Jewelers during its three -day long exhibition launched its brand ‘Nazrana Designer Jewellery’ collection at its store in Karan Market, Indira Chowk as part of its Baisakhi Festival Bonanza for the customers of Jammu.

Rahat Jain, Director Shri Vardhaman Jewelers after launching of this unique collection informed that during this exhibition the customers will get an opportunity to witness the indigenous designed Gold and Diamond Jewellery collection being displayed here. He said, “We have a wide range of Gold and Diamond Jewellery collection for our customers’’.

He said that the special feature of the collection displayed this time is that every single item of Jewellery in this collection reflects the blend of rich cultural art work across the nation right from Kashmir to Kanya Kumari.

Rahat Jain informed that in view of Baisakhi festival, Shri Vardhaman Jewellers has also launched a special ‘Designer Collection of Gold and Kundan Fusion’ which is very rarely available in the Jewellery markets and it would not be wrong to say that such fusion is created once in lifetime.

Jain, while addressing the gathering of customers on the occasion also announced assured gift on every purchase of Gold, Diamond and Polka Jewellery collection. He said that this has been done to add further colour to the shopping spree of our customers. He appealed to the people of the City of Temples to avail the benefit of this unique bonanza launched at the company’s outlet.