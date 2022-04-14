IOCL begins advance winter stocking of fuel for Ladakh

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 14: To ensure uninterrupted fuel supply to Leh during the winter season, the Indian Oil Corporation today commenced advance winter stocking (AWS) of Petroleum fuels.

In a simple program held here in Jammu Narwal depot of IOCL, over a dozen fuel tankers carrying Petrol, Kerosene and ATF(Aviation Fuel) were flagged off by the senior officers of the IOCL along with prominent transporters and functionaries of the J&K Oil Tankers’ Drivers & Cleaners Union.

IOCL officers waived green flag to the tankers’ fleet and wished the drivers and crew of the vehicles.

Every year this Advance Winter Stocking of petroleum product is carried in the month of April-May depending upon road and weather condition as Srinagar-Leh National Highway remains close during winters for over six months and advanced stocking of petroleum products is done every year to cater the fuel requirement of the Ladakh region during this period.

The prominent people who remained present in the program and addressed the gathering, included IOCL staff of Narwal Depot, Ranjit Singh Raina, Anan Sharma, Harasis Singh, Davinder Singh, Ganesh Kumar, Surinder Singh and others.

The IOCL officers appreciated the cooperation of the transporters and also acknowledged the dedication of the drivers and cleaners of the fuel carrying vehicles who despite facing all odds ensure supply of these essential items to their destination without any interruption.