K.N Filling Station celebrates completion of 18 successful yrs

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 14: K.N Filling Station, Bantalab-a retail outlet of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) here the other day celebrated completion of 18 years of running successful business.

On this occasion Pooja and other rituals were performed which were followed by Kanjak Pujan and the programme culminated with a Bhandara in which many people were served food.

The Bhandara started at 12 noon and remained there till 4 pm in which thousands of people visited and were served the Prasad.

The entire premises of the filling station were beautifully decorated and colourfully lit on this occasion.

Mohan Lal, Manager at K.N Filling Station informed that the outlet was started on April 12, 2004 to meet the fuel demands of the area as there was no filling station nearby till many kilometres.

It is pertinent to mention here that the filling station at present caters fuel needs of many vehicles the next filling station some kilometres away.