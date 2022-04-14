Jammu Club celebrates Baisakhi Festival

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 14: Jammu Club celebrated Baisakhi Festival with great enthusiasm in the Club premises here today.

The celebration attracted a large gathering of members especially in view of diluted intensity of COVID-19 after two years. The Club premises transformed into festive scenario full of vibrance amid the dhol beats synchronizing with the traditional Bhangara dance.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Club Management had specially invited a renowned Dholi Group from Delhi and a prominent Bhangara Group from Jallandhar to add further colour to the festive celebration.

Prominent among others who graced the occasion were Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Anshul Garg, Additional Director General Police (ADGP) Mukesh Singh and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) Ramesh Kumar. Moreover, the maximum members of Jammu Club along with their families marked their presence on the occasion and enjoyed to their full the Baisakhi Festival Evening at the Club.

The main attraction of this year’s programme organized at Jammu Club was the ‘Village Theme’ selected for the event celebrated with blasting DJ and Modern Bhangara Troupe scintillating performance. The Dholi Group from Delhi and Bhangara Group from Jhallandhar displayed marvelous synchronization in creating an atmosphere of a traditional village celebration which was enjoyed by one and all present on the occasion.

The entire staff of Jammu Club had adorned the Punjabi attire specially designed for the occasion. Some of the visitors to the club on the occasion expressed that amid Dholi and Bhangara beats they felt for a moment as if they were participating in a Baisakhi festival somewhere in Punjab.

Gaurav Gupta, Secretary Jammu Club, in his address, expressed gratitude to the managing committee, Entertainment Sub Committee and staff members for their wholehearted support in making today’s celebration a grand success. He also assured that many more such programmes would be organized by the Club in the coming time for the entertainment of the Club Members and their families.