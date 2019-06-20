IOC lifts restrictions imposed on India with regards to hosting international events

LAUSANNE: The International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thursday lifted the restrictions imposed on India with regards to hosting international events, two days after the Union Government’s assurance that no eligible athlete would be denied visa on political grounds.

The decision was taken at the IOC’s Executive Board meeting here Thursday. In a letter addressed to Indian Olympic Association President Narinder Batra, IOC’s Director (Olympic Solidarity and NOC Relations) James Macleod expressed the world body’s satisfaction with the written guarantee from the Indian government on the issue.

“Lift, with immediate effect, all provisional measures and restrictions imposed under Points 2 and 3 of the IOC EB decision on February 21, 2019 in relation to awarding and hosting any sports events in India, and inform the international federations accordingly,” wrote Macleod.

“We take this opportunity to thank you NOC (National Olympic Committee) and Government of India for your joint efforts and co-operation in resolving the situation,” added the letter.

The IOC had decided to “suspend all discussions” with India regarding hosting of global sporting events after Pakistani shooters were not issued visas for the World Cup held in New Delhi in February this year. (AGENCIES)