Intl Conference on ‘Signal Processing, Computing and Control’ held

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 9: Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering of the Jaypee University of Information Technology organized 6th IEEE International Conference on ‘Signal Processing, Computing and Control’ in online mode.

This three-day conference was inaugurated on the 7th of October 2021. The second day of the conference had two parallel sessions and each session had six tracks. Approximately 60 papers were presented in both sessions. Papers were from the field of quantum cryptography, machine vision and image processing, IoT, artificial intelligence, and soft computing. Researchers and academicians from reputed IITs, NITs, and Central Universities were sessions chairs in different sessions.

Two keynote sessions were also scheduled on day two of the conference. Prof (Dr.) Peter Popovski, Professor in Wireless Communications, Aalborg University, Denmark, and Dr. Prerna Gaur, Director, Netaji Subhas Institute of Technology, East Campus, Delhi were the keynote speaker on day two of the conference.

About 25 technical research papers were presented on the three day event.

Dr Seshadri Shastri Kunnapuli was the keynote speaker on the last day of the conference.

Kunnapuli is working as Head Scientist in Third Presence Company. Sanjay Singh was the second keynote speaker of the conference. Singh is working as Project Manager in Infosys Limited, United Kingdom.

The conference concluded with a valedictory session by Dr Rajiv Kumar.

Conference Secretary Dr Shruti Jain and Dr Harsh Sohal thanked participants and the organizing team in the valedictory session.