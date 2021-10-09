HC stays Tribunal order on MC Arnia

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 9: High Court today stayed the order of Special Tribunal Jammu setting -aside the No Confidence Motion against President Municipal Committee Arnia.

Justice Sindhu Sharma, while staying the judgment after hearing Advocate Himanshu Beotra for the petitioners, observed that this petition will not be a bar for convening a meeting of the Municipal Committee Arnia to consider No Confidence Motion of the petitioners in accordance with law and Final affect of the same shall not be given till next date of hearing.

Justice Sindhu Sharma after hearing both the sides in length observed that prima facie a case for showing indulgence is made out and issue notices to the respondents, returnable within four weeks and ordered that subject to objections and till next date before the Bench, operation of the impugned order dated 02.08.2021 shall remain stayed.