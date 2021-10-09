ACB chargesheets FCS&CA officials for misappropriation of ration

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 9: Anti-Corruption Bureau today produced chargesheet against the officials of Food Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Department for misappropriation of food grains in District Udhampur.

Charge sheet in case FIR number 21/2015, under section 5(1) (c), 5(1) (d) r/w 5(2) JK PCT Act Svt 2006 and sections 201,409, 467, 468,471 and 120-B RPC P/S VOJ (now ACB) was produced against Bankey Ram (the then I/C Store Keeper Udhampur and now retired), Jarmez Singh ( the then Store Keeper Udhampur and now retired), Madan Lal ( then Store Keeper Udhampur A/P TSO Udhampur) and Babu Ram (the then Store Keeper Udhampur and now retired as dead wood).

The instant case was registered on the outcome of a verification which revealed that the ration consignments under different categories i.e APL, BPL and AAY which were earmarked for the respective food stores for distribution to different dealers for the families attached with such dealers was shown issued in excess than the allotted quota in the name of the concerned dealers which was not been received by them during the period 2004 to 2008.

In fact the food grains shown issued to different dealers were not actually transported/dispatched there by the accused officers/officials of FCS&CA Department of Block Udhampur and Block Pancheri by misusing their official positions and criminal conspiracy with each other. They had drawn an excess amount of Rs 36, 89,191.07 on account of loading and unloading carriage charges of excess quota of ration issued to the dealers and misappropriated the said amount thereby causing wrongful gain to themselves and wrongful loss to State Exchequer by committing falsification of record and misappropriating public money.

During investigation it was established that accused persons in a well knit conspiracy with criminal intention had made false bills/ tampered with the record and also tried to destroy the evidence. It was found that the ration/food grains have been shown issued on record to the place where the carriage charges were very high but actually were not received by the concerned dealers. By doing this, they misappropriated the public money thereby causing huge loss to State exchequer and wrongful gain to them.

Accordingly charge sheet has been produced before the Anti-Corruption Court Udhampur. The next date of hearing in the case has been fixed on 13.11.2021.