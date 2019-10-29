Internet suspension averted major terror incidents in J&K: Jitendra

JAMMU: Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday said the suspension of internet services in Jammu and Kashmir has helped in averting some major terror incidents in the last two months.

Singh also said those who are opposing the curb on the internet either have a vested interest in the continuance of militancy in Jammu and Kashmir or they want to play politics at the cost of India’s sovereignty and common man’s safety.

Speaking at separate meetings of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee, known as ‘Disha’, in Doda and Kishtwar districts, Singh said the elimination of several terrorists in Kishtwar was possible because of the suspension of the internet. (AGENCIES)