5 migrant labourers from West Bengal killed by terrorists in Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Five migrant labourers from West Bengal were shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam district of south Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.

Another labourer was critically injured by the terrorists, they said.

All the victims hailed from Murshidabad district of West Bengal, the police said.

The attack happened on a day a delegation of parliamentarians from the European Union is visiting Kashmir to talk to locals and ask them about their experience after the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status under Article 370 of the Constitution in August. (AGENCIES)