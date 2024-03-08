International Women’s Day | High Court, J&K Legal Services Authority, UT Admin, KU Organize Mega Event

Speakers advocate women empowerment, participation in nation’s progress, prosperity: “Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress”

SRINAGAR, Mar 8: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, along with J&K Legal Services Authority, in collaboration with administration of UT of Jammu & Kashmir and University of Kashmir, organized a mega event to mark celebration of International Women’s Day at University of Kashmir.

The speakers, while speaking on the occasion, advocated women empowerment and active participation in progress and prosperity of the nation for a flourished society.

Chief Justice of High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, and Patron-in-Chief of J&K Legal Services Authority, Justice N Kotiswar Singh, graced the occasion as chief guest while Vice Chancellor of University of Kashmir, Nilofer Khan, participated as guest of honor. The event was also attended by eminent personalities including Dr. Vijay Lakshmi Brara, Justice Moksha Kazmi Khajuria, Justice Waseem Sadiq Nargal, Principal Secretary to Chief Justice M.K. Sharma, Dr. Naseer Iqbal Registrar University of Kashmir, Farooq Ahmad Registrar Judicial, Amit Gupta, Member Secretary JKSLSA Abdul Bari, Joint Registrar Judicial, members of the Registry, Judicial Officers and Officers of J&K Legal Services Authority and High Court , officers of civil and police administration, officers and faculty members of University of Kashmir, frontline workers of Health and Social Welfare Department, DLSA staff members and Para Legal Volunteers, members of LADC and students. The event was virtually joined from Jammu by Shahzad Azeem Registrar General High Court of J&K and Ladakh.

The event highlighted the invaluable contributions of women achievers from various spheres of life, felicitating them for their outstanding endeavors.

The women achievers Mohsina Sibtain (JKPS), Advocate Masoodha Jan, Advocate Aarifa Jan, Afshaan, Neerja Mattoo and Soliha Bashir expressed their views on the occasion. They highlighted the importance of conducive environment for overall development of girl child. Additionally, ten success stories from ten districts of the Valley were screened during the event, shedding light on their remarkable achievements, inspiring others to strive for excellence.

Chief Justice also felicitated them for their hard work and dedication.

The program featured special live performances by artists from Cultural Department and Roshni Production, addressing pertinent issues such as drug abuse and violence against women.

Through artistic expression, the audience was sensitized about these pressing concerns, fostering a collective resolve to combat them.

Chief Justice, in his special address, underscored the constitutional and statutory safeguards imperative for women’s empowerment, reaffirming the commitment of judiciary towards gender equality and justice for all.

Earlier, Vice Chancellor of University of Kashmir, commenced the event with her opening remarks, emphasizing the importance of creating a conducive environment for women’s growth and empowerment.

The celebration of International Women’s Day served as a poignant reminder of the collective responsibility to empower women, thereby accelerating progress and fostering a more equitable society.