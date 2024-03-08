Dr Jitendra Given Rousing Welcome, Hails Udhampur Among Most Developed Constituencies In 10 Years

JAMMU, March 8 : Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said here today that with the patronage and support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Udhampur-Kathua-Doda is among the country’s most developed constituencies in last 10 years and now it is the time to devote the third 5-year term to consolidate the gains of last two terms and transform this region as among the most attractive destinations of the country.

Dr Jitendra Singh was speaking soon after his arrival this morning for the first time after having been officially nominated the BJP candidate for Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency for the third consecutive term.

On his arrival, from the airport right upto his Parliamentary Constituency office at Gandhinagar, a massive gathering of BJP workers and supporters from his constituency were waiting for him.

As soon as Dr Jitendra Singh’s cavalcade moved out of Jammu airport , there was a huge rush of supporters resulting in a traffic jam for over half an hour. People in thousands, particularly Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM) members from all the districts of Udhampur, Kathua, Ramnban, Kisthwar and Doda, burst crackers to celebrate the declaration of Dr Jitendra Singh as candidate and showered petals on him from all sides.

Addressing the workers at his Parliamentary office at Gandhi Nagar and later speaking to media, Dr Jitendra Singh hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, National President J P Nadda and the Party High Command for having reposed faith on him for the third time to represent this prestigious Lok Sabha Constituency. He also thanked the J&K BJP leadership for having proposed his name to the Parliamentary Board and said that above all he was thankful to the grassroot workers and particularly the youth workers in far-flung areas of the constituency whose overwhelming support and love had contributed to the party decision.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, the people of this country have made up their mind to return Narendra Modi as Prime Minister for the third term with a majority of more than 400 seats and it is now our responsibility to discharge our duty and prove ourselves by recording a victory margin of more than 4 Lakh in Udhampur Constituency, which will beat the previous record of 3.58 Lakh.

Speaking on the occasion, J&K Gen Secretary ( Org) Ashok Kaul assured Prime Minister Narendra Modi of returning the NDA government with more than 400 seats and also assured that Dr Jitendra Singh from Udhampur constituency will beat the earlier record.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, the first five-year term was spent in making up for the negligence and losses of the earlier years during which this constituency suffered discrimination and lack of development for vote bank consideration. For example, Shahpur-Kandi Project was revived after three decades, Rattle Power Project was revived after one and a half decade, the work on the rail line beyond Reasi was resumed whereas the first train up to Jammu arrived way back in 1972, the railway station in Katra was completed, the long delayed pending work on Atal Setu in Basohli and Asia’s longest tunnel between Chenani and Nasri was resumed.

In the second five-year term, Dr Jitendra Singh said, the attempt was made to introduce the projects which had feasibility to be introduced in the Constituency. These included the Devika project in Udhampur, first Industrial Biotech Park in Kathua, three centrally funded Medical Colleges at Udhampur and Kathua and Doda respectively, two Passport offices in Kathua and Udhampur respectively, Khilani-Sudhmahadev National Highway 244 and most importantly Aroma mission cum Purple revolution in Bhaderwah which received nationwide acclaim.

Like the earlier two terms, said Dr Jitendra Singh, the third term will be dedicated to the priorities of the youth and developing the constituency’s major towns, destinations as national attraction in terms of education, tourism and trade.

Like in the earlier 10 years, philanthropic human services above Party lines, for example facilitating admission of needy patients in hospitals outside J&K will continue for which a separate cell has been constituted, he said. Free Tele mobile clinic services like “Doctor on wheels” and free distribution of clothes and school books to the needy will also continue, he added.

Members of Mahila Morcha, DDC members and elderly citizens from all the districts were among the huge crowd of people who were also joined by members of civil society and several Medicos to facilitate Dr Jitendra Singh at the airport.

The reception at the Parliamentary office of Dr Jitendra Singh at Gandhi Nagar was attended, among others, by General Secretary (Organisation) Ashok Kaul, District President Udhampur Arun Gupta, District President Kathua Gopal Mahajan, District President Basholi-Billawar Darshan Singh, District President Ramban Rajeshwar Thakur, while District President Doda Vijay Mohan Thakur and District President of Kishtwar Chunni Lal stayed back at Doda, where Dr Jitendra Singh was scheduled to arrive this evening.

Also present were Vice Chairman DDC Kathua Raghunandan Singh Bablu, General Secretary Kathua Rajesh Mehta, senior Kathua leaders including Janak Bharti, while Udhampur was represented by DDC Members, JKUT Vice President Pawan Khajuria, former MLA B S Mankotia, Akhil Prashar, Vivek Gupta, Sushant Gupta and others. Former MLA Kuldeep Raj was among those who represented Hira Nagar constituency.