Instagram visual trends 2022

In Instagram, every year not only the approach to running an account changes, but also the trends for its design. Visual is very important, because users pay attention to the picture first, and only after that to the content. To make your blog look cool and modern, in addition to the opportunity to buy real Instagram followers to promote yourself, it is important to find, analyze and adapt the new trends.

Coloured backgrounds

Soft natural shades and minimalism have already become a new classic, but in 2022, colours are more common in the design. One of the Instagram 2022 trends is a colored background.

Such a background makes the text stand out well and attracts attention. You can use it to design text in a carousel or a post. You don’t have to choose acidic shades if it doesn’t suit your visuals. Simply replace white and beige with a colored background.

Different angles

Ribbon with the same angles looks very boring and has already become an anti-trend. For such accounts are not interesting to follow, they do not catch the eye and you do not want to consider them at all.

New trends in Instagram visuals are:

Different angles;

Alternation of medium, general, close-ups;

Variety of poses.

Breaking up shots in the feed are welcome. Even if you’re a beauty blogger, your face isn’t the only thing worth showing in the feed. Posting the same subject will make the feed cluttered, monotonous and uninteresting.

Inclusive graphics

Inclusion is one of the main trends in SMM 2022. Today, people want to see not only slim, healthy and young, but also people of different ages, races and builds. The trend towards broadcasting the diversity of human life affects not only advertising but also graphics in social media.

If you’re supplementing your posts, posts or advertising layouts with illustrations, don’t forget to show different people. Unusual hair colour, off-model body shape, wrinkles, different ages, height, skin colour, health conditions – it’s not hard to depict even in the simplest graphics.

Uniformly styled posts and posts

Creating “one style” content doesn’t mean processing all photos and videos with a single preset. Yes, processing is important. If one photo is in pastel shades and the second photo has juicy elements, it will look weird. Processing shouldn’t be too different, otherwise the content won’t convey the same mood, and the blog will stop looking like one connected story.

But beyond the processing, the important things are:

Using different fonts in storis will not create recognisable content. It’s better to choose 1-2 main fonts and use them. If possible, choose similar typography for the text on the photo in the feed.

It’s good when you can decide on a background texture. For example, you can apply texture to a picture with asphalt textures, or you can only use shades of grey for the background.

You can create a series of matching posts and stories with a similar visual theme, and then mix them up. If you use the same visual elements for too long, the design may seem flat, or subscribers may think they’ve seen it before. Picking colours, styles and patterns for Instagram posts and stories is an important bonus for personal branding and creating a trendy aesthetic.

Large fonts

Instagram is slowly moving away from just photo content. Today, many accounts have text written on top of the background and placed in a carousel. Along with the increasing popularity of text, many font trends have emerged.

The choice of font greatly affects the visual of the account. In 2022, oversized fonts are trending. They’re appropriate:

As a catchy headline;

For quotations;

For writing words that reflect the brand/blogger’s values.

Bright ribbon

Last year, the trend towards naturalness and muted tones is slowly being replaced by colour. Bright colours, different colours, processing using multiple presets at once are all trending on Instagram visuals today.

If you’re just getting started with your page design, feel free to use bright colours

If juicy colours are a far cry from your aesthetic, you can use softer, muted shades. A bright ribbon isn’t necessarily a colourful solution.

Conclusion

Instagram’s visual trends are not something that should be instantly and blindly implemented. Imagine if a brand has been building a visual feed based on pastel hues for a long time and then abruptly starts posting shots of bright, saturated colours. Abrupt changes to the blog can lead to unsubscribes. People get used to a certain style, and it may turn out that they don’t like the new visual at all. And if you have your own style, which can blow people’s minds of people, you can buy instagram followers to share it with a huge amount of newcomers.

For radical changes, there is rebranding. In all other cases, visual trends are worth adapting to your aesthetic. For example, in the case of the bright colours trend, it is enough to diversify the familiar pastel strip with bright but not too flashy elements. It will not change the visual profile completely, but it will make it many times more modern.