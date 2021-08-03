Inox Leisure reports Q1 loss of Rs 122.28 cr

New Delhi, Aug 3: Multiplex chain operator Inox Leisure on Tuesday reported a consolidated loss of Rs 122.28 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

The company had posted a loss of Rs 73.64 crore in the year-ago period.

Its total income stood at Rs 25.50 crore in the quarter under review. It was Rs 2.97 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, Inox Leisure said in a BSE filing.

The company said the first quarter of the current fiscal witnessed a severe impact of the second wave of COVID-19 resulting in the prolonged closure of cinemas through the majority of the quarter, adversely impacting revenues profit, and footfall.

Siddharth Jain, Director – INOX Group says, “As we were coming to terms with the new normal after the 1st wave, we were once again troubled by the second wave which coincided with the first quarter of the financial year 2021-22 .. With 100 per cent of our team vaccinated, operations resuming across the country, a strong liquidity position, and a great content pipeline, the industry will see us at our buoyant best and our guests will enjoy the renewed rigor and warmth that we are known for.”

The company operates 153 multiplexes with 648 screens in 69 cities across the country.

(PTI)