Sir,

Despite a declining trend in terrorism target killing has not stopped in Kashmir. Recenty a Non-local vendor was shot dead by militants in Bijbehra area of Anantnag District. The deceased was a poor vendor who used to sell snacks. This barbain killing of non-local has shocked all those who believe in the principle of live and let live, Earlier also many innocent killings were executed, both locals/non-locals in the vale of Kashmir.

One is at a loss to understand what makes them victim to terrorism ? They usually come in the valley to earn their livelihood. They have no any affliation with any political party and neither they are high profile, people.They are people who live from hand to mouth. No religion in the world teaches us to kill an innocent man. We are all human beings irrespective of caste color and faith. Violence is no solution.

No wise person can support terrorist activities. The present dispensation has done terrific work in curbing the militancy in the valley which is commendable. The present situation demands stringent action against these who are involved in innocent killings in the recent days. The militancy is now on its last legs and they want to exhibit their presence by innocent killings in the valley.

S N Raina

Jammu