Impact of Fintech on Banking

Sir,

The emergence of Fintech companies has introduced innovative technologies, challenging traditional banking models. While posing a threat, Fintech also presents a tremendous opportunity for banks to evolve and stay competitive in the digital era.

The data on UPI transactions and the broad spectrum of Fintech services underscore the urgency for banks to embrace this revolution.

Adapting to Fintech solutions will not only ensure survival but also open doors to increased efficiency, cost reduction, and improved customer experiences.

As the financial landscape evolves, I urge banks to proactively invest in Fintech solutions, fostering a collaborative future between traditional banking and innovative technologies.

Pushpa Devi

Akhnoor