Extension of CGHS facilities to J&K Pensioners

Sir,

I write to express my appreciation for the recent decision to extend Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) facilities to pensioners of Jammu and Kashmir. This move marks a significant stride in ensuring the welfare of pensioners in the UT.

The establishment of a CGHS dispensary in Jammu district is indeed a commendable initiative, providing much-needed medical support to our retired Government employees. With access to OPD treatments, medication, indoor care, and various diagnostic services, pensioners will now receive comprehensive healthcare support.

Furthermore, the inclusion of diverse medical systems under CGHS reflects a holistic approach to healthcare, catering to different preferences and needs.

I applaud the efforts of all involved authorities and urge for swift implementation to alleviate the healthcare concerns of our esteemed pensioners.

Vipul Mahajan

Jammu