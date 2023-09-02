inner voice

For My Dearest Friend

Blessed to have you, a friend so loyal and true,

In life’s grand journey, I found rarest you.

With every smile and every tear we share,

In our friendship’s clasp, nothing can compare.

Through the seasons of life, entwined we stride,

In you, dearest friend, I find joy and pride.

A bond so covalent, it will never end,

I am luckiest to have you, as my eternal friend

In gratitude to God, I raise my husky tone on high,

Just for your precious gift of friendship, I can’t deny.

You, my dearest friend, a treasure trove from above,

Sent to fill my life with joy, boundless as God’s love.

In the tapestry of life, you brightly blend,

A cherished gift, my dearest, loyal friend.

Through ups and downs, you always commit by my side,

In joy and sorrow, with me you confide.

You’re a beacon in the darkness, guiding me along,

A melody of emotions in life’s sweetest song.

In times of need and times of glee,

Your friendship’s grace is a balm to me.

I thank the almighty each day and night,

For bringing you into my life so bright.

With you by my side, I am truly blessed,

In God’s great plan, you are the best. Jugesh Singh Thakur

Pogal Paristan

Secrets Of The Sky…

I often find myself gazing at the skies,

Trying to find patterns in the clouds.

They drift and dance, like fleeting dreams,

Each shape a story waiting to be told.

In fluffy cotton castles, I see castles old,

Where knights once fought with hearts so bold.

A dragon’s breath, a phoenix’s flight,

Imagination takes flight, day or night.

Sometimes I spot a ship sailing high,

Navigating celestial seas in the sky.

Or perhaps a face, with eyes that gleam,

Whispering secrets only clouds redeem.

In their ethereal dance, they paint a scene,

Of love, of loss, of places in between.

The sky becomes a canvas, vast and free,

A world of wonders for my eyes to see.

So, I’ll continue gazing, lost in thought,

As the clouds unravel stories, never bought.

For in their ever-changing forms above,

I find solace, inspiration, and endless love…..

Reetain Raina (Jain Bazar)

Friends

Remember

Friends are not

objects to be used

But people to be loved.

A faithful friend is a sure shelter,

whoever finds one, has found a rare treasure.

Rahul Gandhi

Rama Mandi

Jalandhar