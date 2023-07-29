inner voice

Solitary evening

After so many days of hectic activity

I longed for moments of solitude and inactivity

Luckily, after long hours of preoccupation

I got one evening for my seclusion

Away from the chaos of worldly noise

I could find a place for solitary rejoice

It was a trip to the sea for my soul to feed

Scripting a message to those who wish to read

That solitary evening was much required

This rejuvination of my body and soul was much desired

I found myself lost in that magnificent scene

Only by stealing few moments from my daily routine

Watching the waves rising above and then fall

Its beauty made me completely enthralled

This association imparted such a soothing and therapeutic effect

That I never wished this bonding to disconnect

This solitary evening besides the sea was my safest refuge

Like a perfect date of nature and a recluse

With a new hope of getting such solitary moments to happen in near future

I took leave with an aspiration to make this planning mature

Anu Gupta

My first sip of coffee

1 Just need some coffee in the morning ,

Less sugar , but no tea ,

Because it feels like my eyelith are falling ,

Like they are flying to sleep

Now , I’m looking at the milk boiling ,

Half asleep, I’m teetering left and right ,

Smelling the rich aromas of coffee , while thinking

Will I be able to sleep tonight ?

Finally, it looks perfect, exactly like my type ,

Some soft music and a hot cup of coffee ,

Perfect for a cozy winter daylight .

With the first sip of caffeine ,

My eyes get filied with delight ,

Just me and my coffee , no one in between,

This is what makes my mornings even bright.

Mannat Sabharwal

Mom

You don’t remember the date of her bday, but she is the first one to wish…!

You don’t have to order in her restaurant, she has already prepared your favorite dish…!

Whether you belong to a poor family , she will always make you feel like rich

If your clothes get torned out, she would instantly make them stich

In the exam of caring you, she would never cheat

Firstly she would serve you then she would eat

She sleeps after you, she wakes up before you and prepares the joyful tea

If you love her like a water droplet she loves you more than sea

Her scoldings are like nectar and she is next to God

She is the number of blessing neither even nor odd

Her voice is medicine of pain, she is the therapy of success

God has bestowed you with her it’s a bless

Jass meet Singh

Adarsh Colony Udhampur