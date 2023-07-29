Scholarship Alert

Scholarship Name 1: INSPIRE Awards MANAK Scheme 2023-24

Description: INSPIRE Awards MANAK Scheme 2023-24 is an opportunity offered to students studying in Classes 6 to 10. The scheme is a flagship program implemented by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Ministry of Science and Technology (Government of India) with a basic objective to instil creative/innovative thinking among school students.

Eligibility: Open for candidates who are in the age group of 10-15 years and be studying in Class 6 to 10.

Prizes & Rewards: INR 10,000 (one-time)

Last Date to Apply: 31-08-2023

Application mode: Online applications only

Scholarship Name 2: Rolls-Royce Unnati Scholarship for Women Engineering Students

Description: Rolls-Royce India invites applications from girl students studying in the 1st/2nd/3rd year of the engineering degree program at AICTE-recognized institutions. The scholarship aims to support deserving students who demonstrate both academic excellence and financial need.

Eligibility: Girl students who are currently studying in the 1st/2nd/3rd year of the engineering degree program (in fields like Aerospace, Marine, Electronics, Computers, etc.) at AICTE-recognized institutions are eligible.

The applicants must have scored more than 60% marks in their Class 10 and 12 board exams.

Annual family income must not exceed INR 4 lakh per annum.

Please Note:

Preference will be given to individuals belonging to special categories such as those with physical disabilities, single parents, and orphans.

Female scholars who have previously received the ‘Rolls-Royce Unnati Scholarship for Women Engineering Students’ in 2022 and are currently in their 4th year of engineering degree can also apply.

Prizes & Rewards: INR 35,000

Exclusive one-to-one and one-to-many mentorship sessions, webinars/workshops from industry experts at Rolls-Royce India

Last Date to Apply: 31-08-2023

Application mode: Online applications only

Scholarship Name 3: Raman Kant Munjal Scholarship 2023

Description: Raman Kant Munjal Scholarships 2023, an initiative of Raman Kant Munjal Foundation, supported by Hero FinCorp, aims to support students pursuing finance-related courses to get admissions to reputed colleges and pursue their dream of a promising career and a better life.

Eligibility: Students pursuing 1st year of BBA, BFIA, B.Com. (H, E), BMS, IPM, B.A. (Economics), BBS, BBI, BAF, and B.Sc. (Statistics) or any other finance-related degree courses are eligible.

Applicants must have secured a minimum of 80% marks in Classes 10 & 12 examinations.

The annual family income of the applicants should be less than INR 4 lakh.

Open for Indian nationals only.

Prizes & Rewards: Scholarship up to INR 5,00,000 per year for 3 years

Last Date to Apply: 15-09-2023

Application mode: Online applications only

