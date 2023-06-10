inner voice

‘My Little Snowman’

I was lone

It was raining

Bewildered I was to see

The array of little white pearls

Which were actually not pearls

But the small hailstones

In my courtyard

I collected all

Strived to make a snowman

I put a cap in his head

And a stick in his hand

It was like a little magician

Wearing a cap

And having a magic wand in his hand

I heard the pattering sound of the rain for a while

Took a toast with a warm cup of coffee

And with every sip I enjoyed the sound of rain

I peeped out of the window

My little snowman was asleep I guess. Alka Sharma

Rehari Colony.

Optimism!!

Through the window, gazing at the moon

This bitter winter will end and flowers will again bloom

Nothing lasts forever, an intrinsic truth

Your anxious nerves will soon be soothed

If came the stressful times, delightful will absolutely come

Its just to assay, across the flood of traumas, how will you swim

You will surely get what you deserve

Till the pleas maintain that beautiful smile curve

Don’t worry dear, everyone is going through the same

Despite feeling perlexed, focus on your aim

Show some faith in yourself and trust your potentials

More than external, self motivation is essential

Keep one thing in minds that

Even when the moon looks like waning

it actually never change shape

Be like the Selene

that courageously gets through all the phases

and never searches an escape !

Shiv Shakti Sunaina

Miran Sahib, Jammu

Throne

My desires are taking a toll on me.

And I am tired of playing a victim mentality.

This is a world of bold, strong types.

If only I could be.

Who run opposite, when they run that race.

Who don’t shy away from reclaiming their space.

Who carve a throne.

Out of the same wall that confines them.

And sit on it.

With power.

Nausheen Padha