inner voice

MISCELLANEOUS GLOBE

Some people work for fame,

They just want to make their name.

Unknown of what comes as a flame.

Then, comes to people who just blame

It’s just the money they want to claim.

Surely, they can commit a crime for the same.

Now, the turn for the innocent one,

Who just needs all the work to be done.

He is never ambitious and wants none.

But, they all are the people to the sphere,

So choose the one whom you want to be like.

But, don’t rush!! Cause they’ll always be here.

Maybe that’s the fear ?

What do you think

Manya Mahajan

AchiEvements

I will find you

You are my next goal

You are the one hiding in the sky, the one hiding my joy

I want to take you with me but as an achievement not a gift

Christmas to Diwali – Birthday to Eid,

Every gift gives happiness and joy

But you are something unique

Like a Christmas gift waiting for you whole night thinking when will come white

Like a student confident to find and celebrate you

I am a detective you can’t hide

Jigisha Thusoo

Class 6th

The Lifetime Poem

I’ll narrate a lifetime poem

From a baby till an old age home

A newborn takes place in the world

Borned with cute soft body and top head pearled

It cries and cries

Till he gets a dice

When he is a little tall

He scribbles the wall

He doesn’t care so penny

And trusts, his father is Lenny

When he walks first

Parents are happy without caring hunger and thirst

When he first go to school

Tears drip and drip and create a pool

He sits in the van

Near a strange man

Mother repeat don’t cry

And handle them a toy

Dadi gives a kiss

And he smiles with a swish

When he is a teen

He is not seen

He plays and plays

Along night and days

But he pays

Playing in the mud, he doesn’t care

But shirt torn, mother doesn’t spare

When friends stare the shirt torn

He suggests something ominous and warns

He doesn’t cares

And a tight slap which let out tears

Then he fibs

His cheeks are on moms hand tips

When he is thirty – five

He adopts a different method to survive

He struggles between office and house

And parents think about his spouse

When he is eighty – five

He struggles between death and life

He remembers school time

Takes a long breath

And is served to death

Mahin Mahajan

Class: – 6D Jodhamal Public