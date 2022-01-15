Cipher Decipher

Hi Friends! We are back with your favourite column for the week. Please have a look at OUR MESSAGE before you send in your message to us.

1. To all from Shiban Khaibri : “ Whatever the mind of man can conceive and believe, it can achieve”.

2. From Rishab Raina to all: “A friend is what the heart needs all the time”.

3. To all From Vijay Gupta: “ The greatest part of a writer’s time is spent in reading, in order to write. A man will turn over half a library to make a book”.

4. From Avni Gupta to all:“ Difficulties mastered are opportunities won”.

5. From Varun Abrol to all: “ Tell the readers a story! Because without a story, you are merely using words to prove you can string them together in logical sentences”.

6. From Saksham Puri to all: “ If we waited for perfection, we would never write a word”.

7. To all from Abhi Jandial: “Half our life is an act of revision”.

8. From Rajeshwar Thakur to all: “ Ignore all hatred and criticism. Live for what you create, and die protecting it ”.

9. To all from Riya Verma: “A bird doesn’t sing because it has an answer; it sings because it has a song ”.

10. To all from Ruchika Gupta: ” Friendship is born at that moment when one person says to another, ‘What! You too? I thought I was the only one”.

11. From Vaishno Parkashto all: “Some people go to priests. Others to poetry. I to my friends.”