INNER VOICE

Heaven on Earth

In my lovely garden

There is a heaven

From morning till night

I can hear melodious voices

Of different birds

Who often take shelter

In the shady trees

Surrounding my lawn

And squirrels, sparrows,

myna and bulbul

All are there

Also honeybees and butterflies

Fly low and high

Sit on flowers

And sucks nectar

It’s really heavenly

When the fruit laden trees

And among the flowers I sit

And enjoy the beauty of nature

That has too much to give us

But reluctant enough

To adore its beauty

And feel the stress free environment

Kiran Kanchan

Domana

Nature’s message

I am nature,

The one God’s creature.

Sinking down by your cruel bounds,

No one like you ever founds.

Spring, summer ,autumn and winter,

Amazing seasons felt every year after.

Think of a forest full of trees,

Fluttering and dancing in the breeze.

They are all burning out,

Mountains are also in doubt.

Whether we mould into a road ,

Or get ready for erode.

The birds that soar high in the sky,

Are on the verge of die.

O Brutal man,

Harm me as much as you can.

Now I show u my aggressive form,

An intolerable and belligerent storm.

That day is so near,

When you all trap in a fear.

Regrets binds you all around,

With the tag of sinner you crowned.

So, before the time fades away,

Step in the right way.

Protect what has been given for free

The waters, skies, wildlife and trees.

Tania

Hiranagar

My family

When I begin with my family of Rainas

It reminds me of universe with million of stars

Also a garden all decorated with unique flowers.

Behaviour of every member differs a lot

But still all are tied n bounded in a love knot.

Even though relations weaken apart,

But even then, love for each other is what the inside art.

Gathering all together in occasios is the central rule,

Having fun and showering love is then the powerful tool.

Even if everyone stay quite far away from each other, our love is such

That cannot be explained in words

All bounded to each other like hairs coz of clutch.

Avneep Kour

Jammu