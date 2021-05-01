inner voice

WHEN WE WERE KIDS….

When we were kids, everyone uses to love us

Now nobody does !

When we were kids, everyone uses to take care of us

Now nobody does !

When we were kids, everything was very easy

Now breaths too comes with a price

When we were kids, toys were our world

Now we are treated like toys !

When we were kids, we had good relations with everyone

Now everything is falling apart !

When we were kids, we had friends

Now we have stabs on back !

When we were kids, we uses to cry in front of everyone

Now we cry in private !

When we were kids, everyone uses to give us hugs

Now pillow gives us hugs !

When we were kids, our owns uses to pick us up whenever we fall

Now we got to stand on our own !

When we were kids, everyone was with us

Now we have to get out of adverses on our own !

When we were kids, we just use to do things

Now we have to think lk times before doing anything !

When we were kids, we uses to live

Now we are just surviving asphyxia !

Earlier we use to enjoy life, now life is enjoying us!

Pertikshan Pandhotra

Ghagwal

Disrobing Panchali

Villains ridiculed her husbands with the absurd laugh,

Honest men among all stake his gold,property and better-half.

She was dragged by hairs to the gambling hall when she protested,

Elders remained silent as the confines of the dharma was already tested.

The fierce and bold fire woman was at stake,

No one protested when she was disrobed to be naked.

The sun hid in shame and skies turned dark,

Pillars of the hall trembled, collapse of civilisation was marked.

To everyone’s amusement something happened incredible,

She remained covered in fabric and that was a miracle.

Humans becoming animals was the tragedy of situation,

She never tied her hairs remembering retaliation.

Ayush Sharma

Poonch

Raise voice

Raise voice of souls,

Like the sound of seashores.

Raise voice against the minds,

In which syrup of bribe exists.

Raise voice against the hands,

Which take, which give,

The illegal money.

Raise voice,

Against the people,

Who are dumb,

Who didn’t speak,

Against the wrong.

Nasir Roshan Khan

Nowshera Baramulla