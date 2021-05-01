Scholarship Alert

Scholarship Name 1: National Scholarship Scheme (SAKSHAM) HRDM, 2021

Description: The Human Resource & Development Mission invites applications for National Scholarship Scheme (SAKSHAM) HRDM, 2021 from 10th, 12th, graduation, postgraduation, any degree or diploma (10th is minimum qualification candidate with higher qualification are eligible to apply) who are in the age group of 16-40 years. A step towards the Digital India initiative, this online examination reduces the processing time of the results and helps deliver scholarships to meritorious students in a faster way.

Eligibility: The scholarship is open for candidates between 16 and 40 years of age who have completed 10th, 12th, graduation, postgraduation, any degree or diploma; where 10th is the minimum qualification candidate with higher qualification are eligible to apply.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to INR 6000

Last Date to Apply: 15-05-2021

Application mode: Online application only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/excelsior/SSH8

Scholarship Name 2: INAE Woman Engineer of the Year Award 2021

Description: Indian National Academy of Engineering (INAE) is inviting applications for the INAE Woman Engineer of the Year Award 2021 from Woman Engineers between 40 and 60 years. The award aims to recognize and honor deserving women engineers every year, who have made outstanding contributions to any field of Engineering and Technology in India and may serve as role models to budding women engineering professionals in the future.

Eligibility: The fellowship is open for women engineers working in India, between the age of 40 to 60 years. The award is to be bestowed on an individual only, who should be a citizen of India. The nominee need not be an INAE Fellow. In case the nominee is an INAE Fellow, she should not be a member of the INAE Governing Council during the year of the award.

Prizes & Rewards: INR 2 lakh and a citation

Last Date to Apply: 15-05-2021

Application mode: Via post only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/excelsior/NWA4

Scholarship Name 3: HDFC Bank Parivartan’s ECS Scholarship 2021-22

Description: HDFC Bank invites applications from students studying in Class 6 to post-graduation level. The scholarship supports meritorious and needy students belonging to underprivileged sections of the society. It will be given either on the basis of merit-cum-means or family/personal crisis.

Eligibility: The scholarship is open for Indian nationals only. The students must be studying in any of the standards between Class 6 to 12, Diploma, Undergraduate or Postgraduate (including professional and non-professional courses) level. For merit-cum-means based scholarship, the students must have passed their previous qualifying examination with at least 55% marks and their annual family income must be less than or equal to INR 2.5 lakh. However, for a need-based scholarship, the students must be facing a personal or family crisis that has occurred during the past three years, due to which they are unable to continue bearing the cost of education and are at risk of dropping out.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to INR 75,000

Last Date to Apply: 31-07-2021

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/excelsior/HEC9