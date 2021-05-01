Cipher Decipher

Hi Friends! We are back with your favourite column for the week. Please have a look at OUR MESSAGE before you send in your message to us.

1. To all from Rajeshwar Singh: “ A square have four ends a triangle has three ends, a line has two ends put a good relation has no ends”.

2. From K K Gupta to all: “ Weakness saves a person from negative thinking, such as pride, superiority complex and selfishness”.

3. From Pravesh Gupta to all: “ Good decisions come from experience and experience comes from bad decisions”.

4. To all from Neeraj Gupta: “ Destiny is not a thing to be waited for, it is thing to be achieved”.

5. From Abhi Jandial to all: “ Ability is poor man’s wealth”.

7. To all from V K Puri: “ Brutes leave ingratitude to man”.

8. From Ruchika Gupta to all: “ Difficulties prepare you for victory. Failure prepares you for success. And ignorance prepares you for truth”.

9. To all from Neelam Mehra: “ Words are the leaves of the tree of language of wind, if someone fall away, a new succession values their place ”.

10. To all from Dr Poonam Nanda: “ There is nothing as remarkable as learning how to think better” .

11. To all from Sharda Gupta: “ Six feet of earth make all men equal”.

12. From Rishab Raina to all: “ Effort only fully releases its reward after a person refuses to quit”.