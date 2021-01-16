inner voice

If not you

Would flowers bloom

Water flow

In my life

Without you

Your sweet face

Allure and grace

What will I do

If not you

When you walk

Heart stops

Your gaze

Makes me dazed

Soulmate

My heart awaits

Euphoric

You reciprocate

You look

I glow

Behold

I flow

Like a river mighty

Conflate in my sea

Exquisite emotions

For thee

Are you mine

I ask

Has fate been so kind

To me

Yes

Say your eyes

You are mine

Meaning of sweet divine

My beloved

Darling beau

Nothing’s there

If not you

Reality is figment

Truth untrue

My life

Without you

Ramneet Kamra

Prettiest Mom

Whenever I am sad,

I miss the times you give me a hug;

Whenever I am happy,

I remember the times you shared my happiness;

Whenever I am angry,

I remember the times you comforted me;

Whenever I am stressed,

I remember the times you made me comfortable;

Whenever I cry,

I remember the times you wiped my tears;

Whenever I am scared,

I remember the times you were there to fight my fears.

All this is true, I promise you. I LOVE YOU THE MOST.

Please be always by my side, and never leave my hand.

Sanvi Rajput.

Gandhinagar, Jammu

LIVE LIFE AND LIVE IT WELL

Life is journey between two stations

Birth is the starting station

And death the final destination

Each one of us has booked an automatic ticket in the life bus leaving for its final destination

Each one of us is their in load manifesto list

Enroute would get dropped when where and why unknown

Whenever one leaves enough we are saddened

Birth is like a rising sun

All-round lot of frolic and fun

Death is like a setting sun

All – round shrieks and groans doubts to none

Do good and meet all before life is done

Live life and live it well

At the end have no regrets

Nothing stops in life

Gone is gone and everything else begets and moves on

Live life and live it well

Before the devastation final call

Just a humble request

And friendly advice

To all dear friends

At the end have no regrets

Dedicated in the memory of all those

Who lived yester years and are no more

And had left us all for heavenly abode

Waheguru will take care of their souls.

Col Paramjit Singh