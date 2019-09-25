Induction of officers into IPS cadre

It is heartening to know about the resolution of two and a half decade old seniority dispute in Jammu and Kashmir Police (Gazetted) Service. Following recommendations of a High Level Committee, State Administrative Council (SAC) has accorded its approval to a comprehensive roadmap proposed by the Home Department. This will make way for induction of forty eligible officers in the IPS cadre in Jammu and Kashmir.

It is an established fact that the issue of unsettled seniority not only reflects upon the lack of competence of the top administration in taking timely decisions where the cadres under reference were involved but protracting the process and absence of a well defined policy in respect of effecting promotions were taking a toll of expected better performance by the ones fully eligible under various rules governing such elevation . Not only a comprehensive road map but a well established policy with provisions of periodic review would keep settling such issues automatically instead of referring the issue to constituted committees later after years of status quo ante position. Let matters related to service conditions, promotions, transfers, disciplinary proceedings and ancillary personnel issues be handled strictly under the provisions of a comprehensive personnel policy, which should be framed at the earliest.