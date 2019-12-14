Indo-Pacific not tomorrow’s forecast but yesterday’s reality: Jaishankar

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said the Indo-Pacific concept is “not tomorrow’s forecast but yesterday’s reality” and the important task at hand is to invest time and effort to ensure that it is an “open, free and inclusive platform”.

Jaishankar, speaking at the valedictory function of the 11th Delhi Dialogue, said that for an open and inclusive Indo-Pacific platform, it is in everyone’s interest to “ensure that the doors remain open to cooperation on as wide a platform as possible”.

“In other words, it makes more sense for all us to focus on what we do, and with as many partners as possible,” he said. (AGENCIES)