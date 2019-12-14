Balakot msg was to tell Pak there will be cost for terror attacks: Former Air Chief Marshal

CHANDIGARH: The message of the Balakot air strike was to tell the Pakistani establishment and terrorist organisations that there will be a cost to pay for terror attacks in India which was effectively conveyed, said former Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa.

He was speaking during a discussion on ‘Understanding The Message of Balakot’ on the second day of the Military Literature Festival organised here by the Punjab government and the Chandigarh administration.

“The message of Balakot, therefore, was to tell Pakistani establishments and terror organisations that there will be a cost to pay for terror attacks in India which was effectively conveyed,” said Dhanoa.

However, he said, “on our side.. (there were) stupid mistakes for which remedial measures have been taken and people responsible will be punished.”(AGENCIES)