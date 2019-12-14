Have lot of respect for Sourav and to hell with them who don’t understand: Ravi Shatsri

NEW DELHI: “To hell with those who don’t understand” was Ravi Shastri’s inimitable response to the sceptics, who have constantly made conjectures about his alleged frosty relationship with BCCI president Sourav Ganguly.

A week back, it was Ganguly who had cleared the air on his part making it clear that rumours of bad blood between him and the head coach of the Indian cricket team are merely “speculations”.

“As far as the Sourav-Shastri ‘game’ goes, that is a brilliant chaat and bhelpuri for the media with all mirch and masala,” Shastri said during ‘India Today’ channel’s special programme ‘Inspiration’.

“What he (Ganguly) has done has a cricketer, I have got utmost respect. He took over Indian cricket at the most troubled times, post the match-fixing era when the Indian cricket was in shambles. You needed the faith of the people to comeback and I respect that. And if people don’t respect that, to hell with them,” Shastri, known for his plain speak, said.

The Ganguly-Shastri relationship became a topic of discussion after the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman preferred Anil Kumble over him in 2016, with both having a public fallout. (AGENCIES)