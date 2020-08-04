IndiGo repatriates 212 Indians citizens from Russia

NEW DELHI, Aug 4: In continuation with its commitment to supporting the repatriation efforts, IndiGo operated a special charter flight from Russia to bring back stranded Indian citizens.

The IndiGo flight 6E 8691 from Moscow to Kochi transferred a total of 212 passengers on August 02, 2020.

The passengers who were mostly students flew home by the chartered flight en route Moscow – Amritsar – Kochi with the assistance of Embassy of India in Moscow, Russia and Nixtour India Private Limited.

IndiGo operated the flight while adhering to all the precautionary measures, ensuring a safe and hassle-free flying experience for the passengers.

Ronojoy Dutta, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo, said, “We are pleased to leverage our resources to operate repatriation flights to support stranded citizens. ”

” We would like to extend our gratitude to the Indian government for allowing charter operations, this being our first flight from Russia. We look forward to contribute and support the nation in these times.”

(AGENCIES)