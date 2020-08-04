Foundation stone for Ram temple was already laid in 1989: VHP

LUCKNOW: Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) President Alok Kumar has claimed that the foundation stone for the construction of a grand Ram Temple at the birth place of Lord Shree Ram was laid way back in 1989 and on August 5 the construction work will start.

Without taking any names, he said the construction of the Temple was embroiled in the hurdles created by various governments, the manipulations by political forces and the long delays in the courts.

“It is after about 31 years that the construction of the Temple shall now begin in the presence of Prime Minister Natendra Modi on August 5. We hope that in about three years time, the devotees may be able to worship Shri Ramlala in the sanctum sanctorum of the grand Temple. The whole country would rejoice in the worship of the national heroes, ” Mr Kumar said while addressing a press conference here on Monday evening.

“We believe that this massive effort is not only to build one more Temple. This campaign is in fact for the establishment of ‘Ramatva’ in the whole world for Ram Rajya. This cannot be achieved only by the government and all sections of the society but every individual will have to join this mission,” he said.

The VHP president said that there was no poverty and sickness in the rein of Shree Ram. “The Ramatva will descend by establishing a harmonious society based on equality where every person will be treated with dignity. Everyone would be assured with food, clothing and shelter along with education and gainful vocations. The family values will be respected and everybody would have the opportunity to elevate himself to realise the Supreme Goal.”

“For this purpose, with the cooperation of Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) more than one lakh ‘Ekal Vidyalayas’ function in the country. The VHP shall speed up the spread of education, sanskar, sanitation, organic agriculture and self-sufficient villages through the ‘Ekal Vidyalayas’,” he added.

The VHP shall in particular amongst the Schedule Castes and Schedule Tribes speed up the efforts for better education, health and income generating pursuits. The VHP shall, for this purpose, act as a ‘bridge’ between the government welfare schemes and the beneficiaries, Mr Kumar stressed.

The VHP president said that Lord Ram, during his wanderings in the forests seen the havoc caused by the terrorist demonic activities and unsuitable alien culture. He had vowed to end the terrorists from the earth, ‘Nisichar heen karahun mahi’. VHP will consolidate the power of the good to free the country from all forms of terrorism.

The VHP will also work to strengthen the traditional family system of Bharat wherein the families will become the centers of inculcation of human values and love towards each other. This would rid the problems of loneliness and depression, he said.

He said VHP will also work for the development of the Cow and its progeny, cow-based products and organic agriculture. For this purpose, the VHP will strengthen the training infrastructure for Gau-Palaks and farmers.

The VHP working president also said that Maryada Purushotam Shree Ram had constantly strived for the social harmony in his 14 years of exile. He had bare-foot visited all sections of the people, gave them his love and consolidated the Society. VHP is tirelessly working on the same ideals to bring about harmonious society.

We shall build a Bharat which will embrace with love and friendship the Ahalayas, Shabris and Nishadrajs and will remove the fallacies of high and low. We shall have a society where there would be no appeasement or exploitation.

“We are confident that with our collective efforts, we shall establish a selfconfident and self-reliant Bharat to perform it’s mission of peace and happiness in the world, “he added.

(AGENCIES)