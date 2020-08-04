PM to stay for three hrs in Ayodhya on Aug 5; will pray at Hanumangarhi, Ram Lalla temple

AYODHYA : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Ayodhya for around 3 hours on Wednesday and will be worshiping for the first time at the Ram Lalla temple and Hanumangarhi after becoming the PM of the country in 2014.

Though PM had visited erstwhile Faizabad district now rechristened as Ayodhya by the Yogi Adityanath government of Uttar Pradesh, during elections, but never went to these temples to avoid any controversy.

PM Modi will lay the foundation and attend the Bhoomi Pujan of a grand Ram temple at the Shree Ramjanambhoomi premises on August 5 noon in the presence of selected 175 dignitaries, including 135 seers.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and his deputy Bhaiyyaji Joshi along with VHP leaders, UP governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Shree Ramjanambhoomi Tirath Khetra Trust members.

According to officials here on Tuesday, PM will fly from New Delhi at 0935 hours on Wednesday morning by a special IAF aircraft and will reach Lucknow at 1035 hrs. From Lucknow he will take a IAF chopper to reach Ayodhya at 1130 hrs and will land at Saket college ground.

PM will directly go to Hanumangarhi temple from the Saket college after after worshiping there for 10 minutes will leave for Ramjanambhoomi at 1200 hrs. Thereafter for 10 minutes he will pray at the Ram Lalla temple and will plant a sapling.

At 1230 hrs, he will join the Bhoomi Pujan programme and after staying there for around 90 minutes when he will give along speech, Mr Modi will depart for Saket college ground and will leave for Lucknow at 1420 hrs.

Meanwhile, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat along wit Bhaiyyaji Joshi would reach Ayodhya this evening enroute Lucknow.

(AGENCIES)