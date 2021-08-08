Indigo Offers Free Travel To “Sona Munda” Neeraj Chopra For A Year

New Delhi, August 8: After putting in a stunning performance to win India’s first Olympic gold medal in athletics, Neeraj Chopra is being showered with praises and prizes from across the country.

The country’s biggest carrier, Indigo, yesterday announced unlimited free travel for “Sona Munda” for a year after the athlete’s gold-winning performance.

“You have shown us what hard work, resilience and passion can achieve and I am sure you will be a torch bearer for future Indian athletes. Well done, Neeraj,” said Ronojoy Dutta, CEO of Indigo.

Apart from Indigo, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has awarded Golden Pass to Neeraj Chopra which means he can travel in any state corporation’s bus for life in the state and internationally for free. Such a pass has been issued for the first time by KSRTC.

Meanwhile, Industrialist Anand Mahindra has promised to gift Neeraj Chopra a Mahindra XUV700 – the Indian automaker’s upcoming product in its SUV line.

“We are all in your army, Baahubali,” Mr Mahindra tweeted, along with a grid photo showing the Olympian and the fantasy action film hero, Baahubali, leading an army on horseback. (Agencies)