‘Chhari Mubarak’ pooja held at Shankaracharya temple

JAMMU, August 8: In connection with Swami Amarnath Ji Yatra-2021, Chhari-Mubarak Swami Amarnath Ji led by Mahant Deependra Giri ji was taken to Historic Shankaracharya Temple, Srinagar located at Gopadri Hills today for prayers on the occasion of ‘Haryali-Amavasya’ (Shravan Amavasya) as per the age-old customs.

The sound of conch shell charged the whole atmosphere. Pujan was performed chanting Vedic hymn. Due to Covid pandemic, selected number of Sadhus accompanied Holy Mace and participated in the prayers that lasted for more than 90 minutes. Collective prayers were also offered for peace and prosperity of the Jammu & Kashmir State.

The summit of the hill is crowned with a picturesque edifice. This hill was called Jetha Larak and afterwards it was named Gopadari Hill. Some historians are of the opinion that the temple at the top was originally built by King Sandiman (2629-2564 BC).

This temple was, earlier, known as Jyeshteshwara or Jyoteshwara temple. But after Adi Shankracharya Ji visited this temple, it is, now, popularly known as Shri Shankracharya Temple.

Chhari-Mubarak shall be taken to ‘Sharika-Bhawani’ Temple, Hari Parvat, Srinagar to pay obeisance to the Goddess tomorrow, the 9th of August 2021.