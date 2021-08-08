Employment August 8, 2021

Accountant Available
For Feeding:-
Purchase, Sale, Bank entries,
Contact: 7006429554
REQUIRED
1. Accountant Assistant
GST Knowledge Must
Janipur, Jammu
2. Computer Operator
Janipur/Udhampur
3. Parts/Store Officer
Udhampur only
Mobile No. 9149862196, mail your cv at mehra.001@yahoo.com
Interview Today at Janipur
Driver Service
If any one Requires a Personal Driver (Age-55 yrs Experience -20 yrs) on Monthly basis.
Pls Contact No. 7006234890
Urgently Required
OFFICE HELPER (PEON)
MALE/FEMALE
SALARY : NEGOTIABLE
BHARTIYA LOK SANGEET KALA SANSTHAN (REGD)
197- DURGA BHAWAN, OPP PEER BABA, DISCO ROAD, JANIPUR, JAMMU
PH NO. 0191-2533623,
M No. +91-9419117933, +91-9622135313
For apply send your’s resume on mail Id:
blskjammu78@gmail.com
REQUIRED
Boys for field job
Qualification: 10+2
Salary 12000+incentives
Contact: 9419145647
9419279276
Situation Vacant
Audit Assistant – Minimum experience 5 years (M)
Computer Operator (M/F) with good experience and having Computer knowledge in Tally & TDS
Kindly Contact at : M/s V.K. Suri
& Co. Opp. Jewel Cinema,
Jewel Chowk
6/7 Dry Fruit Market Jewel Jammu on Monday 09/08/2021
Required Driver
Required a car driver for domestic purpose. Must be near Trikuta Nagar.
Salary:
Rs 9000/- per month
Contact: 9419183410, 7006616577
Required
Male Lab Technician for Computerized Lab at Trikuta Nagar.
Contact: 94191-85380
Email: psbindra08@gmail.com
Required MR
NEED 2 MALE AND 2 FEMALE MEDICAL REPRESENTATIVE FOR JAMMU BASED
PHARMA COMPANY.
MINIMUM TWO YEARS EXPERINCE OF FIELD WORK
SALARY+INCENTIVE+TA
CONATCT : 9419861215, 6005400611
Part Time Job
An MNC is now in your city, a single call can change your life.
DIAL NOW: 9906588544
Required
A tailor master for a boutique at Patta Paloura Jammu.
A girl who can handle all the work of boutique, should have pleasing personality.
Contact : Twesha,
50 Shanti Vihar,
Opp BSF Camp, Patta Paloura Jammu
Mob. 7889735962
Required
a computer operating
person for
laboratory test
reporting work.
basic knowledge of computer is must.
working hrs; 9.00 am to 3.00 pm.
contact : dr satish kenue
mOB. 9419186111/9796222026
(DURING WORKING HRS ONLY)
Required
Reputed Cement Company requires Sales Executives at Jammu, Kathua. Poonch, Reasi, Udhampur, Ramban, Qualification should be Diploma, B.Tech & MBA..
Walk In-Interview on Monday, 09th August 2021.
Address :
Plot No. 513, Sector-4, Channi Himmat, Jammu.
Mob. 9622018102
Required
Marketing Executive Required at Verma Enterprises (Authorised Distributor of Hindustan Unilever Ltd) Candidates must have experience in FMCG Sector.
Contact : 9622299143
VERMA ENTERPRISES
(AKSHAY BANQUET HALL)
SARWAL JAMMU
Birla Open Minds
International school, jammu
Phone: 6005180976
Requires TGT, PGT Teacher
for Physics
Hardware Maintenance Professional
Minimum work experience
5-7 years
Mail resume at: fdbomisjammu@gmail.com