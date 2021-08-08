Employment August 8, 2021

Accountant Available

For Feeding:-

Purchase, Sale, Bank entries,

Contact: 7006429554

REQUIRED

1. Accountant Assistant

GST Knowledge Must

Janipur, Jammu

2. Computer Operator

Janipur/Udhampur

3. Parts/Store Officer

Udhampur only

Mobile No. 9149862196, mail your cv at mehra.001@yahoo.com

Interview Today at Janipur

Driver Service

If any one Requires a Personal Driver (Age-55 yrs Experience -20 yrs) on Monthly basis.

Pls Contact No. 7006234890

Urgently Required

OFFICE HELPER (PEON)

MALE/FEMALE

SALARY : NEGOTIABLE

BHARTIYA LOK SANGEET KALA SANSTHAN (REGD)

197- DURGA BHAWAN, OPP PEER BABA, DISCO ROAD, JANIPUR, JAMMU

PH NO. 0191-2533623,

M No. +91-9419117933, +91-9622135313

For apply send your’s resume on mail Id:

blskjammu78@gmail.com

REQUIRED

Boys for field job

Qualification: 10+2

Salary 12000+incentives

Contact: 9419145647

9419279276

Situation Vacant

Audit Assistant – Minimum experience 5 years (M)

Computer Operator (M/F) with good experience and having Computer knowledge in Tally & TDS

Kindly Contact at : M/s V.K. Suri

& Co. Opp. Jewel Cinema,

Jewel Chowk

6/7 Dry Fruit Market Jewel Jammu on Monday 09/08/2021

Required Driver

Required a car driver for domestic purpose. Must be near Trikuta Nagar.

Salary:

Rs 9000/- per month

Contact: 9419183410, 7006616577

Required

Male Lab Technician for Computerized Lab at Trikuta Nagar.

Contact: 94191-85380

Email: psbindra08@gmail.com

Required MR

NEED 2 MALE AND 2 FEMALE MEDICAL REPRESENTATIVE FOR JAMMU BASED

PHARMA COMPANY.

MINIMUM TWO YEARS EXPERINCE OF FIELD WORK

SALARY+INCENTIVE+TA

CONATCT : 9419861215, 6005400611

Part Time Job

An MNC is now in your city, a single call can change your life.

DIAL NOW: 9906588544

Required

A tailor master for a boutique at Patta Paloura Jammu.

A girl who can handle all the work of boutique, should have pleasing personality.

Contact : Twesha,

50 Shanti Vihar,

Opp BSF Camp, Patta Paloura Jammu

Mob. 7889735962

Required

a computer operating

person for

laboratory test

reporting work.

basic knowledge of computer is must.

working hrs; 9.00 am to 3.00 pm.

contact : dr satish kenue

mOB. 9419186111/9796222026

(DURING WORKING HRS ONLY)

Required

Reputed Cement Company requires Sales Executives at Jammu, Kathua. Poonch, Reasi, Udhampur, Ramban, Qualification should be Diploma, B.Tech & MBA..

Walk In-Interview on Monday, 09th August 2021.

Address :

Plot No. 513, Sector-4, Channi Himmat, Jammu.

Mob. 9622018102

Required

Marketing Executive Required at Verma Enterprises (Authorised Distributor of Hindustan Unilever Ltd) Candidates must have experience in FMCG Sector.

Contact : 9622299143

VERMA ENTERPRISES

(AKSHAY BANQUET HALL)

SARWAL JAMMU

Birla Open Minds

International school, jammu

Phone: 6005180976

Requires TGT, PGT Teacher

for Physics

Hardware Maintenance Professional

Minimum work experience

5-7 years

Mail resume at: fdbomisjammu@gmail.com