India’s stand at RCEP to help vulnerable sectors: Commerce Min

NEW DELHI: India’s stand not to join the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) deal will help vulnerable sectors, including dairy and farmers as well as small manufacturers who would have been “threatened” by the RCEP rules, the Commerce and Industry Ministry said on Monday.

“In order to ensure interests of the Indian industry and farmers in FTAs India successfully laid out its stand in Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP). India’s key concerns were not addressed. India took a strong stance to protect the interest of domestic producers.

“This decision will help vulnerable sectors including farmers and the dairy sector as well as small manufacturers, who would have been threatened by RCEP rules,” the Ministry said in a statement highlighting its initiatives and achievements of the 2019 year. (AGENCIES)