Ajay Devgn wants to develop franchise around ‘Tanhaji’ with focus on unsung heroes

NEW DELHI: Actor Ajay Devgn on Monday said he plans to turn his next “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior” into a franchise, telling the stories of all the heroes who have been forgotten.

Speaking at the film’s second trailer launch here, Ajay said people know about their heroes in their respective states but he wants to tell their stories to the whole country.

“With Tanhaji, we are starting a franchise on unsung warriors. This is the first film in that. We would like to make films about people who have been forgotten and have done so much for the country.

“We want to take this franchise forward because every state has a hero… Not state but these are all national heroes and icons. They are known more in their states than in the country. We want to tell their stories all across the country,” the actor told reporters here.

The period drama features Ajay in the role of Maratha commander Tanhaji Malusare in Chhatrapati Shivaji’s army. In the late 17th century, Tanhaji fought Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb’s trusted commander Uday Bhan to defend strategic hill fortress of Kondhana.

The actor said Maratha people are well-versed with the story of Tanhaji but that is not the case in other parts of the country.

“People in Maharashtra are completely aware about Tanhaji and what he did for the country. Those in north India don’t know about him despite the fact that he fought for this country. There is a difference in education. (AGENCIES)