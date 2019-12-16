India is capable of beating 2012 Olympic medal haul in Tokyo, says Rijiju

NEW DELHI: Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday said India has the capability to break the best-ever medal haul record set in 2012 London Olympics during next year’s Tokyo Games.

Indian had logged its best-ever performance in the Olympics at the 2012 London edition, taking home an unprecedented six medals including two silver and four bronze. However, the athletes put up a disappointing show in 2016 Rio Games when they won just two medals.

“We are assessing our athletes’ performance under the TOPS scheme. Right now we are at the halfway stage, 61 athletes have qualified for Tokyo. The qualification process will go on till May,” Rijiju said during a session of ‘Agenda Aaj Tak’.