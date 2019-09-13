India’s partition in 1947 a grave mistake: Dr Jitendra

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Sept 13: India’s partition in 1947 was a grave mistake, which was inspired less by the will of people and more by the self-interest of a handful of individuals who were in a hurry to reach the top of hierarchy, even if it was at the cost of the division of the sub-continent, followed by the history’s biggest ever exchange of population and genocide, in the aftermath.

Speaking at an International Seminar organized to observe 150th birth anniversary of Mahatama Gandhi, Dr Jitendra Singh said, if only the top leaders in Congress party and the Muslim League, particularly Jawaharlal Nehru and Jinnah had heeded the advice of Bapu, the partition could have been avoided and the history of Indian subcontinent would have different. Consequently, he said, the Kashmir scenario would have been different and there would have neither been the issue of Article 370 nor the need to abrogate it by the Modi government.

Most of the advice by Mahatma Gandhi was ignored by his self-proclaimed followers, said Dr Jitendra Singh, and the credit goes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for having carried forward the real essence of Gandhism, which includes the illustrious example of “Swachhta Abhiyan”, which was so dear to Bapu. This is for the first time in the history of independent India, he said that a simple appeal made by Prime Minister Modi was voluntarily taken up by the common people and turned into a spontaneous countrywide mass campaign.

Taking a dig at the Congress Party, Dr Jitendra Singh said, soon after independence, Mahatma Gandhi had advised the disbanding of Congress party because according to him, its purpose was limited to obtaining the freedom, but the power hungry Congress leaders refused to heed his advice and the credit finally goes to Bharatiya Janata Party under Narendra Modi and Amit Shah for having accomplished “Congress-Mukt Bharat”, as per the wishes of Bapu.

Complementing “Vishwa Hindi Parishad” for organising the programme, Dr Jitendra Singh said, the Modi government under Narendra Modi had inspired us not only to write the official notes in Hindi but also to think in Hindi and that is the biggest vindication of the commitment that the nation had made to promote Hindi as an official language seven decade ago.