India’s First Fully Automatic Hybrid Tractor launched with no battery packs – HAV Tractors Series S1

NEW DELHI : Proxecto launches India’s First Fully Automatic Hybrid Tractor with no battery packs. With over 2 dozen industry-first features to call itself the most innovative tractor of India.

HAV tractors which were first showcased in the world’s largest Agritechnica event in Germany in November 2019, is already making noise in the Indian market for being the first made-in India Hybrid Tractor with no battery packs. After receiving accolades from across the globe for its advanced eco-friendly technology, HAV S1 Series is finally ready to greet the Indian farmers.

“We have received an overwhelming response from the people across India and abroad. Despite the various challenges which industries faced due to Covid19 like production, logistics support, supply chain, manpower, lockdown restrictions, and more, our support team consisting of channel partners, dealers and suppliers fulfilled our vision of next-generation farm tractor at the most pocket-friendly price. We are extremely thankful for their trust, confidence, love, and belief which helped in transforming our dream for the Indian farming sector into reality.”

– Ankit Tyagi, MD Proxecto Engineering Services LLP & founder of HAV Tractors.

This dynamic tractor boasts of over two dozen industry-first features, introduced for the first time in the Indian market.

Top Features

Future Ready Electric Tractor- The only Hybrid tractor technology in India without battery packs, which has the capability to run on multiple fuel options. The same tractors can be upgraded to a completely electric vehicle, once the infrastructure is in place.

Fully Automatic – AWED Technology (All Wheel Electric Drive)- The only tractor in India with all-wheel electric drive with No Clutch, No Gear, and simple three-mode operations, Forward – Neutral – Reverse to ease out the human effort of the farmers.

Eco Friendly- HAV Tractors promises to save up to 28 per cent with S1 and up to 50 per cent with S2 fuel in comparison to traditional tractors. It’s a Self-energising technology since the role of the engine here is to only provide current to electric motors and other components.

All Wheel Independent Suspension along with height adjustment.

First in India – MCS (Max Cover Steering) with almost zero effort steering system with the lowest turning radius of 2.7m (Front-Steer, All-Steer, Crab-Steer).

Dynamic, innovative, and modern design with interactive steering mounted HMI display- An interactive steering mounted HMI display to control the equipment and further reduce human labour.

Electric PTO along with Electric output to run field equipment like water pumps and even run house electricity up to 40KVA – 3Phase.

Several Safety and Comfort features for farmers to have hassle-free fieldwork.

Best in class 10 Years* Limited product warranty. (agency)